Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United: Philippe Coutinho says he missed Premier League

Paulo Dybala's goal celebration is basically a brand, a routine that is recognized all over the world. The "Dybala mask" is one of the most iconic images in Serie A with two fingers of the right hand raised, coming close to his nose, just below the eyes. On Saturday night against Udinese Dybala scored the first goal of the evening in a game that Juventus would go on to win 2-0 (the match, along with all Serie A matches, aired on Paramount+). The fans were waiting for his celebration, as always. Dybala, on the other hand, stopped his usual run and turned towards the center of the pitch. There was no "Dybala mask" this time, instead he did something else. Dybala turned his face to the VIP stand where Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and vice-president Pavel Nedved often sit, and looked at them defiantly.

