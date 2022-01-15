ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Philly Joe: Football Duds of The Year

By Mountain Jackpot
mountainjackpot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article” Playoffs,playoffs? I’d just like to win a game.” That’s what I say. As I’m writing this, I’m struggling with Week 18 picks, the hardest week to pick because you don’t know who’s playing and who’s resting. But it’s now playoff...

www.mountainjackpot.com

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Sums Up Dak Prescott With 2 Words

With the loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now owns a 1-3 record in the playoffs. FOX Sports revealed that Prescott’s playoff record now matches the record that Tony Romo had through his first six seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys.
NFL
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Michael Irvin ‘First Take’ Segment Goes Viral

Stephen A. Smith made sure to make Cowboys legend Michael Irvin sad on Monday’s edition of First Take. Smith was going through the clips of sad Cowboys fans that were shown during Sunday’s game and Irvin looked upset throughout the entire segment. Based on this video, Smith couldn’t...
NFL

