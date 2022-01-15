ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History for January 16th

Salamanca Press
 3 days ago

Highlights of Today in History: Start of Operation Desert Storm;Space Shuttle...

www.salamancapress.com

Salamanca Press

Planet Earth hits 6th warmest year on record

Earth simmered to the sixth hottest year on record in 2021, according to several newly released temperature measurements. (Jan. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0ea037c230fe43b9958aae4e8d331781.
ENVIRONMENT
Salamanca Press

Afghan tradition allows girls the freedom of boys

In Afghanistan's heavily patriarchal, male-dominated society, where women and girls are usually relegated to the home, bacha posh, Dari for "dressed as a boy," is the one tradition allowing girls access to the freer male world. (Jan. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
WORLD
Salamanca Press

Miss Universe at Empire State Building

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India visited the top of the Empire State Building on Wednesday morning to celebrate her recent win in the international competition. (Jan. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3c3fc6dffc724902b839df274ff83a0d.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

Reax as details of more Downing St events emerge

Britons on Friday described revelations of further parties taking place at Number 10 Downing Street during lockdown periods as an "absolute disgrace" and "hypocritical". (Jan. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0b99369cb9594d7397a82f924a38b694.
POLITICS
Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Royals, Ye, Spider-Man

UKs embattled Prince Andrew loses honorary military titles; Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint; Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36M. (Jan. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3296a9d4e1c846eca1ed9327b39f8a56.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salamanca Press

Denzel Washington, cast of 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' discuss the magic of Shakespeare

The cast of 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' discuss the power of Shakespeare's writing and their approach to delivering their monologues. (Jan. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2ba04dba80be42b897bc32bbe9b4d958.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

Iraqi antiquities recovered in New York

Officials from Iraq and the Manhattan District Attorney's office gathered on Tuesday to mark the repatriation of priceless ancient artifacts seized in the illegal antiquities trade. (Jan. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e9922b90f669483ba6f74f8683258f57.
MANHATTAN, NY
Salamanca Press

Today in History for January 5th

On this day in history: Elian Gonzales decision; First female U.S. governor inaugurated; Sonny Bono dies; Pete Rose admits to betting on baseball; Bruce Springsteen's first album debuts. (Jan. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a89d9975883d48a8b4243aec6a917bb8.
INSTAGRAM
Salamanca Press

Today in History for January 9th

Highlights of Today in History: Former U.S. President Richard Nixon is born, Howard Hughes identifies fake biography, Unmanned probe lands on moon, the Phantom of the Opera becomes the longest running Broadway show. (Jan. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
INSTAGRAM
Salamanca Press

Today in History for January 7th

Highlights of Today in History: First U.S. Presidential Election; Clinton goes on trial in Senate; Khmer Rouge overthrown; Emperor Hirohito dies. (Jan. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/62ccbad081ed443aafd3faf3e7b11f99.
SENATE

