Today in History for January 16th

Earth simmered to the sixth hottest year on record in 2021, according to several newly released temperature measurements. (Jan. 13)
In Afghanistan's heavily patriarchal, male-dominated society, where women and girls are usually relegated to the home, bacha posh, Dari for "dressed as a boy," is the one tradition allowing girls access to the freer male world. (Jan. 14)
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India visited the top of the Empire State Building on Wednesday morning to celebrate her recent win in the international competition. (Jan. 12)
Britons on Friday described revelations of further parties taking place at Number 10 Downing Street during lockdown periods as an "absolute disgrace" and "hypocritical". (Jan. 14)
UKs embattled Prince Andrew loses honorary military titles; Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint; Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36M. (Jan. 14)
The cast of 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' discuss the power of Shakespeare's writing and their approach to delivering their monologues. (Jan. 14)
Officials from Iraq and the Manhattan District Attorney's office gathered on Tuesday to mark the repatriation of priceless ancient artifacts seized in the illegal antiquities trade. (Jan. 18)
On this day in history: Elian Gonzales decision; First female U.S. governor inaugurated; Sonny Bono dies; Pete Rose admits to betting on baseball; Bruce Springsteen's first album debuts. (Jan. 5)
Highlights of Today in History: Former U.S. President Richard Nixon is born, Howard Hughes identifies fake biography, Unmanned probe lands on moon, the Phantom of the Opera becomes the longest running Broadway show. (Jan.
Highlights of Today in History: First U.S. Presidential Election; Clinton goes on trial in Senate; Khmer Rouge overthrown; Emperor Hirohito dies. (Jan. 7)
