Hawaii State

Tsunami Advisory Issued For Hawaii

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for the Island and State of Hawai‘i early in...

The Independent

Tonga eruption: Ash cloud disrupts Pacific flights

Concern for Tonga grew yesterday after thick ash across the island’s main airport runway prevented aid flights from New Zealand bringing in supplies and assistance.A tall ash cloud has also been disrupting flights since a major undersea volcano eruption and resulting tsunami occurred on Saturday.“There’s been a lot of challenges there with the ash cloud and the disruption to communications and so we are working together to get as much support to Tonga as we possibly can,” Australian prime minister Scott Morrisson told radio station 2GB.In the past 24 hours, both New Zealand and Australia have been able to...
High Surf Advisory for North- and West-Facing Shores Goes Into Effect Wednesday Morning

Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau can again expect high surf along portions of their coasts beginning Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for north-and west-facing shores for both islands from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Surf ranging from 14-20 feet is forecast along north-facing shores and surf between 10-14 feet along west-facing shores.
