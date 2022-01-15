Tsunami Advisory Issued For Hawaii

Concern for Tonga grew yesterday after thick ash across the island’s main airport runway prevented aid flights from New Zealand bringing in supplies and assistance.A tall ash cloud has also been disrupting flights since a major undersea volcano eruption and resulting tsunami occurred on Saturday.“There’s been a lot of challenges there with the ash cloud and the disruption to communications and so we are working together to get as much support to Tonga as we possibly can,” Australian prime minister Scott Morrisson told radio station 2GB.In the past 24 hours, both New Zealand and Australia have been able to...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO