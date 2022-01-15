ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Targeted by Drone in Animated Video Leads Twitter to Ban Account Linked to Iran Leader

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
While Twitter permanently banned one account linked to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, others remain active on the...

MSNBC

White House takes aim at one of Trump's most consequential mistakes

Exactly six years ago yesterday, the international nuclear agreement with Iran was implemented. Six years later, the JCPOA policy is effectively gone, and efforts to reach a new agreement are going nowhere fast. The result is an increasingly obvious national security threat. As Politico reported, President Joe Biden's team is...
CNBC

Taiwan pays for Guatemala to hire Trump ally to lobby U.S. officials

Guatemala has hired for $900,000 a major supporter of former President Donald Trump to seek influence with U.S. officials in an unusual lobbying contract paid for by its ally Taiwan, foreign lobby records show. The contract, dated Jan. 12, was signed by Alfonso Quinonez, Guatemala’s ambassador to the U.S., and...
US News and World Report

White House Moves to Guard Data After Trump Census Pressure

The Biden White House this month pushed to protect scientific and statistical agencies like the U.S. Census Bureau from political interference in a report issued just days before newly disclosed documents showed the “unprecedented" extent of the Trump administration's efforts to gain politically from the 2020 headcount. A report...
AOL Corp

Inside Trump's secretive endorsement operation

WASHINGTON — When former President Donald Trump headlined a fundraiser for the House Republicans' campaign arm in Tampa, Florida, in November, Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., seized the opportunity of a face-to-face encounter to ask for Trump's endorsement. "Yes, yes, yes," Trump replied. Then he said he would talk to...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

