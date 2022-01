As we’re all aware by now, tropical cyclone season is definitely upon us, and as the drama and impact of TC Seth fades into memory, a new and possibly friendlier beast has begun to stir off Australia’s east coast. Around mid-week, TC Cody’s energy began to fill in across Queensland and northern NSW, and by Thursday morning at Noosa, the carpark was frothing. If you weren’t there by 4.30am, you weren’t getting a good spot. Expectations were high, wave height was low, but the stoke was undeniable. And as the day turned out, boy was it dreamy. A grom-sized super skatepark and the groms took advantage…along with everyone else.

