With interest rate hikes on the horizon and the bearish moves among hyper-growth names, industrial stocks seem appealing in a volatile stock market. There’s also a lot to like about stocks in the industrial space given the prospects of the improving economy. That’s because many of these businesses tend to perform relatively well. Further supporting this is the Institute of Supply Management’s manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index which is projecting a 6.5% sales improvement in the industrial sector. While many signs point toward a strong year for the industrial sector, investors still need to be highly selective when putting up a list of top industrial stocks to buy.

