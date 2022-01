Florence (Ala.) cornerback Jahlil Hurley was set to announce his commitment on Jan. 22, but he announced Tuesday that he has decided to postpone that decision for now. Hurley is the No. 23 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the country’s No. 2 cornerback and the No. 4 prospect in Alabama in the 2023 cycle.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO