With NIL deals being brokered left and right, it is never been a better time to be a college athlete to make money off of your own likeness. As of now, there are few limitations on how a player goes about making these kinds of deals. Some NIL deals are done with one player or with many, like with the Miami Hurricanes football team. And on Monday, another deal was announced between Hurricanes defensive lineman Leonard Taylor and LifeWallet.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO