The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are hiring Purdue’s James Adams as the new safeties coach, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Adams spent one season with Purdue before being hired away by Wake Forest, where he has plenty of ties. Adams is a former Wake Forest player, alumnus and he worked there several years ago as a graduate assistant. Wake Forest defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, who presumably played a role in Adams’ hiring, was the co-defensive coordinator at Purdue last year, where he worked with Adams. Additionally, Lambert worked with Adams while they were both on the staff at Charlotte. Lambert was hired by Wake Forest two weeks ago as the new defensive coordinator.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO