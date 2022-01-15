Ja'Marr Chase sports Joe Burrow t-shirt ahead of Cincinnati Bengals playoff game

CINCINNATI — When you find your quarterback, things become possible that weren’t. The Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game Saturday. It had been 31 years and nine days since the last time that happened. Only four players on the Bengals’ current roster were even alive yet. There was, at that time, no such thing as a text message. The team they beat to win that game was called the Houston Oilers, and yes, young readers, they do still exist but they’re now called the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals lost the following week to the Los Angeles Raiders, who are now the Las Vegas Raiders and, somewhat poetically, the team the Bengals beat 26-19 Saturday.
