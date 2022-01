The artist known as KAWS has become known for his collaborations; the latest one crosses lines between the physical world of the exhibition space and the virtual world. In his first major solo museum exhibition in London, KAWS will reach a larger audience than ever before: “NEW FICTION, KAWS” is opening Tuesday simultaneously at the Serpentine Galleries in London and on the hugely popular video game Fortnite. The curator of the exhibition, Daniel Birnbaum, described the exhibit as conventional: “It looks just like a modernist show with paintings and sculptures, basically.” But in addition to IRL works by KAWS, with a...

VISUAL ART ・ 23 HOURS AGO