If the New York Giants hire Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen to serve as their GM, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll may not be far behind. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, "Daboll is indeed 'very high' on Schoen's list of prospective head coaches" and Daboll "would be expected to get an interview if he was still available" and "might even be the favorite to become the Giants' next coach under Schoen."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO