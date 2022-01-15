ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARTA appoints interim CEO of wake of Jeffrey Parker's death

By Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay @NouryehNeighbor
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MARTA Board of Directors has appointed Collie Greenwood as interim general manager and CEO of MARTA following former CEO Jeffrey Parker's sudden death. In a unanimous vote, the MARTA Board of Directors named...

MARTA names Collie Greenwood as its interim general manager

MARTA’s board of directors held an emergency meeting Saturday afternoon following the Friday night death of Jeffrey Parker, general manager and CEO of the transit agency. After 45 minutes in executive session, the board voted unanimously that Collie Greenwood, the deputy general manager of operations and urban planning, would serve as the MARTA’s interim top executive.
ATLANTA, GA
