Get Criminal Records In Indiana

Dajuan Bernard Deshazer, 47, Milwaukee, 1st degree intentional homicide, possess firearm/convicted as felon and bail jumping on 5/19/17, found Guilty at Jury Trial, the Court comments and sentences the defendant. Count 1: The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for one (1) life without the eligibility of parole. Count 2: The defendant is sentenced to ten (10) years in the Wisconsin State Prison System. Five (5) years initial confinement followed by five (5) years extended supervision. Count 3: The defendant is sentenced to six (6) years in the Wisconsin State Prison System. Three (3) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Count 2 and 3 are to be served consecutive to each other and to count 1. The defendant is to have no contact with any member of the victim’s family. The Court finds that the defendant has 896 days sentence credit.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO