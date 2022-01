MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Starting Jan. 19, anyone looking to visit a Minneapolis or St. Paul bar, restaurant, sporting event, or any other indoor venue serving food or drink, will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result from a test taken within the last 72 hours. For those who are vaccinated, city leaders say it’s as simple as presenting the physical card, or a photo of the card itself. FAQ: What To Know About The Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul There are other options, however. The Minnesota Department of Health has partnered with the Docket...

