Walrein was not the best Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go. There were multiple other options for you to pick from when it comes to a Water and Ice-type Pokémon, and it all boiled down to the Pokémon’s moveset. That is, until the January 2022 Community Day. After that, things have significantly changed for Walrein, and they have plenty of comments to make about it. In this guide, we will cover if Walrein is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO