Pittsburgh Public Schools Interim Superintendent Places Friendly Bet With Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent

 3 days ago

By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The interim superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools has made a friendly bet with Kansas City Public Schools’ superintendent.

With the Steelers and Chiefs facing off Sunday in the AFC Wild Card Round, the two school leaders are backing their teams with some good-natured fun.

Dr. Wayne Walters and Dr. Mark Bedell have agreed that the losing superintendent must wear the winning team’s jersey on Jan. 21. The winning superintendent will also receive a gift basket with favorites from the losing city.

“Dr. Bedell, what size do you wear? Because we’re ready to put your Pittsburgh Steelers jersey in the cart! #HereWeGo,” Pittsburgh Public Schools posted to Facebook.

The bet between the superintendents is not the only friendly wager on the game. A barbecue bet has been made between Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The Steelers and Chiefs play Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

