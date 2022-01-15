ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals DT Josh Tupou inactive vs. Raiders

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou is one of the team’s inactives for Saturday’s AFC wild-card game against the...

AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
Raiders Podcast-TDL instant reaction vs the Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders came up short after finishing the season strong, losing 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders had a chance late but an interception on fourth and goal. The Raiders had a lot of self-inflicted wounds in this game early, and the Bengals struggled in the red...
Bengals ride Burrow, ‘D’ to drought-buster vs. Raiders

San Diegans know that a local team’s recurring futility can feel endless. But even the football-loving oldsters among us may be unable to appreciate the playoff victory drought the Cincinnati Bengals ended Saturday night by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19, in the Super Bowl tournament’s first game.
Bengals put DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals put starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a foot injury in their wild-card victory. Offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo was activated from IR and added to the 53-man roster. He had been on IR since Oct. 9 with a knee injury.
Each Remaining Playoff’s Team Chance of Winning the Super Bowl

After Super Wild Card Weekend, just eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs. The teams that won their divisions and earned home field advantage continued to play well, and just one Wild Card team was able to pick up a road playoff win. All eight teams are just three victories away from being crowned Super […]
Bengals vs. Titans injury report: Trey Hendrickson, Josh Tupou limited

Defensive line depth is the main story for the Cincinnati Bengals entering their Divisional Round matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Larry Ogunjobi, now on Injured Reserve, watched from the sidelines with a boot covering his foot. Filling his literal shoes will be tough for a defense that also lost Mike Daniels to a groin injury Saturday night.
To Tennessee Titans, 2020 loss to Cincinnati Bengals was 'enough to make you puke' | Estes

Kevin Byard ate his vegetables, so to speak, even though he knew they’d taste awful. “Enough to make you puke,” was Mike Vrabel's review. Here I thought I'd need to dig deep into my memory banks for a suitably foreboding introduction of last season's blustery, cold loss to the Cincinnati Bengals for the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel accomplished it in five words....
