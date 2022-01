Didn’t your teacher laugh at you when she asked what you wanted to do when you grow up and you said you wanted to play Mario Kart?. Mario Kart might not be too popular amongst eSport fans compared to others, but there are plenty of other options. Honestly, if we were to be vague, just about every battle royale or MMORPG game could go on this list, along with a select few from other genres, so you’re spoiled for choice. If you’re even playing poker or chess online and entering a tournament, could that be called eSports?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO