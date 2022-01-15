ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Country Music Broadcasting Legend Ralph Emery Dead at 88

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago
One of Nashville’s most legendary figures, Ralph Emery, has passed away at the age of 88, according to his family.

Emery, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, spent the better part of six decades in broadcasting. From radio to television, there are few media figures that left a mark on the genre of country music as he did.

The Nashville Now host “passed away peacefully,” his family said in a statement. He was at Tristar Centennial Medical Center surrounded by family on Saturday morning. Born and raised in Tennessee, Emery represented the best of the state throughout his career.

Starting in 1955, Ralph Emery started his broadcast career in Paris, Tennessee. The job at WTPR soon led to a job at Nashville’s WSM in 1957. It wasn’t long before the folks around the business knew that Emery would be a big star.

Not only did Emery receive recognition from country music with his Hall of Fame induction in 2007, but he was also inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame. That honor came in 2010. His work spanned many decades, and there were many generations of country music fans not just in Tennessee but across the country that eagerly awaited his programs on radio and TV.

The Legacy of Ralph Emery

During his broadcast career, Ralph Emery was noted for his interview skills. When he sat down with country music stars, he was able to get the most out of the time, asking questions that probed at the personal side of artists.

For that, and so much more, Emery is going to be missed by country music fans. A true Nashville icon. Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, released a statement shortly after the news broke of Emery’s death.

“Ralph Emery’s impact in expanding country music’s audience is incalculable,” said Young. “On radio and on television, he allowed fans to get to know the people behind the songs. Ralph was more a grand conversationalist than a calculated interviewer, and it was his conversations that revealed the humor and humanity of Tom T. Hall, Barbara Mandrell, Tex Ritter, Marty Robbins, and many more. Above all, he believed in music and in the people who make it.”

Emery and his radio broadcasts could be heard throughout the country. WSM had a clear-channel range which meant each night almost half of the country could tune into his radio show. He debuted the best of country music and was especially popular with truck drivers that spent long nights out on the road.

Most importantly, Ralph Emery will be missed by his friends, family, and loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Joy Emery, along with his three sons, five grandchildren, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

Stanley Boscolovich
3d ago

off to the grand ol Opry in heaven,the good Lord gets one more his band isn't complete yet.prayers to his family and close friends.thank you god for another great artist to remember

hollowman444
3d ago

Oh my goodness, I didn't know he was still alive..Enjoyed watching him..Prayers to friends and family..RIP in peace Ralph.

Sharon Kirkconnell
3d ago

omg losing another icon!!😭😭😭 ❤ & 🙏 sent to his family!!!! I use to listen to him on radio & catch him on his tv early morning show!! he was certainly 1 of a kind!!! U R ❤ RALPH & WILL B SOOOOOOOO MISSED!! FLY HIGH WITH THE ANGELS!! GODS BLESSINGS R.I.P. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Creator Talked Heartfelt Moment Tina Louise Realized Impact of Show

In an interview, Gilligan’s Island creator Sherwood Schwartz discussed the touching moment that Tina Louise realized the full scope of the show. The interview with the Archive of American television saw Schwartz recounting the impact of the two shows he created, The Brady Bunch and Gilligan’s Island. The two iconic shows are now widely considered classics.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’: FOX Boss Teases More Potential Offshoots in ‘9-1-1’ Universe

A higher-up at FOX recently teased the potential for more 9-1-1 franchise shows. Currently, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are doing very well on the network. 9-1-1 follows a group of first responders as they tackle tough cases and have to deal with chaotic personal lives. 9-1-1: Lone Star follows a similar premise, but in Texas. Now, it looks like more of these shows could be headed to the network.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

’The Brady Bunch’ Star Florence Henderson Described Show as a Fairytale

The Brady Bunch was an iconic show for the time, and one of its lasting highlights was the late Florence Henderson, who played the mother on the show, Carol Brady. It was a show that resonated with so many folks, and Henderson loved that about the program. That it resonated with so many folks all over the world. In an interview with the Foundation Academy, The Brady Bunch star Florence Henderson described the show as a fairytale.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Says ‘Good Night America’ With Incredible Ranch Photo

Of all the many reasons we love the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” one is the authentic portrayal of western culture. At its heart, “Yellowstone” is a story about the struggle of maintaining the modern western style of life. Taking place on a large cattle ranch in Montana, the show gives just a little taste of life as a cowboy. It isn’t as glamourous as Hollywood sometimes portrays it to be. It is extremely difficult work and it is non-stop, sun up to sundown, back-breaking work. Perhaps the Four Sixes Ranch old-timer said it best when he tells Jimmy “You have to want it down to your bones or it can be hell on earth.” Being a cowboy is a way of life more so than just an occupation.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

