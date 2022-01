WSH – 33 VAN – 32 The Good –Alex Ovechkin scored his 26th goal of the season with a bomb on the power play in the first period. Ovechkin is now tied with Leon Draisaitl for 1st in the league for goals scored. The Caps have played four more games than the Oilers. Ovi’s power play goal today marks his 7th of the season and his 276th of all time, further extending his all-time record for PPG’s. Ovechkin had seven shots on goal today and two blocks. Solid effort from the GOAT. The Capitals power play also went 2-2 today which was a great sign. The Canucks PK is ranked worst in the league so it while it was expected the Caps might get at least one PPG goal today, nothing is guaranteed. The puck movement was solid and diverse. The Caps had a couple good bumper looks for Wilson in the slot and Ovi had plenty of looks from his office as well. A strong effort and day for the struggling PP. Now, lets see them do that consistently against a better PK.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO