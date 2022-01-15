ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Breaking: Everton Sack Rafael Benitez Following Loss To Norwich City

By Damon Carr
 3 days ago

Everton have sacked former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez after the team loses to bottom club Norwich City.

The Merseyside club have been left with no child to let Benitez go, with the team dropping further down the table.

When Rafael Benitez took over at the start of the season, it was met with a not so warming welcome by the fans.

The Toffee fans were fuming at the appointment, as Benitez is regarded as a Liverpool legend, having lead them to a Champions League in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2dnK_0dmsMuNA00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The further the season as gone on, the more the heat has increased on the Spanish manager.

From leaving Goodison Park early in the Merseyside Derby to a fan running on the pitch today, the Everton fans have let their feelings known publicly all season.

Today was the last straw for not just the fans, but the board too as they have sacked Rafael Benitez with immediate effect.

The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Takumi Minamino: More than meets the eye?

Takumi Minamino really splits the opinions of Liverpool fans, almost more than any other player in recent memory. No one is claiming that he is a world-class player, far from it, but the discussion remains whether he is good enough to play for the Reds. With Mohammed Salah and Sadio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Probably Be Good Business' - Glen Johnson On The Future Of Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita

Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson believes midfielder Naby Keita has not lived up to his promise after signing from RB Leipzig in 2018. The Guinea international had a reputation as one of the best players in the Bundesliga when he made the move to the Premier League but persistent trouble with injuries has meant he has had a stop/start Liverpool career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Should Liverpool Sign Brentford Forward Ivan Toney?

With Liverpool facing off against Brentford this Sunday, is there anyone from The Bees that should pique The Reds interest for a potential transfer?. The name that will immediately come to mind for most fans is Ivan Toney. This isn't just due to his performances on the field and the fact that he plays in a position of need for Liverpool, but also because he has previously revealed that he is a fan of LFC and would be interested in a potential move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
