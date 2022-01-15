ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnovers Plague No. 21 Texas in Loss at No. 15 Iowa State

By Zach Dimmitt
The No. 21 Longhorns (13-4) couldn't overcome a season-high 20 turnovers in a 79-70 Big 12 loss at No. 15 Iowa State.

The Cyclones improved to 14-3 and 2-3 record in conference.

Iowa State guard Gabe Kalschuer hit six 3-pointers and led all scorers with 22 point. Andrew Jones was Texas' leading scorer for the second straight game with 18 points, including four 3s.

The Horns (13-4, 3-2) rode a series of 3-pointers for an early 14-13 lead before a series of sloppy turnovers turned the tide. Iowa State rallied to take a 38-31 edge into the locker room.

The Cyclones stayed from deep to open the second half, taking a 51-36 lead. With momentum in Iowa State's favor, Jones tried to keep Texas close.

But it wasn't enough. Longhorns coach Chris Beard tried to get a spark by turning to reserves Tristen Licon and Avery Benson, and their hustle showed. Texas got the lead back under 10, but Kalschuer hit several big baskets from deep to maintain a comfortable cushion for Iowa State.

The Cyclones shot 57 percent from the floor.

The Longhorns will have a few days to regroup before taking on Kansas State at the Erwin Center on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. C.T. Texas is 11-0 at home.

