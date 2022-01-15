ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egyptian breeders throw 1st beauty contest for Egyptian Arabian horses

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gala for Egyptian Arabian horses! Nearly 60 Egyptian Arabian horses of different colors participate in the first beauty contest held by the Egyptian Arabian Horse Breeders Cooperative Association in Egypt's northern province of Sharqia. SHARQIA, Egypt, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- In a sand track in the northern Egyptian...

