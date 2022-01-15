ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airlines canceling some Sunday flights ahead of winter storm

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

ATLANTA — Airlines are canceling flights scheduled for Sunday in Atlanta in anticipation of the winter storm to hit the Southeast. More than 180 Atlanta flights scheduled for Sunday in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on multiple airlines were canceled by Saturday afternoon, according to flight tracking website...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Transport was also seriously disrupted, with drivers warned of hazardous road conditions and major travel headaches from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Emirates Suspends Flights To SFO As Airlines Raise Concerns About 5G Wireless Rollout

SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – Emirates Airlines announced Tuesday that flights to San Francisco International Airport and other major U.S. airports were suspended as airlines raised concerns about the pending rollout of 5G wireless service by AT&T and Verizon. In a written statement, the airline said flights will be suspended starting Wednesday until further notice. The airline said it is also suspending service to eight other U.S. airports, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle. .@emirates says it is suspending any of its flights to BOS, ORD, DFW, IAH, MCO, SFO and SEA due to 5G...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
StreetInsider.com

United Airlines warns 5G plan would impact 1.25 million passengers a year

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Airlines said late on Monday the current U.S. 5G wireless rollout plan would negatively impact an estimated 1.25 million United passengers and at least 15,000 flights annually and urged President Joe Biden's administration to take action. U.S. airlines warn 5G interference could compromise key safety systems...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
CBS Chicago

Frontier Airlines To Expand Service To Midway International Airport In April

CHICAGO (CBS) — Frontier Airlines will be launching service at Midway International Airport this year, with nonstop routes to 10 cities, beginning in April. The budget airline said it will offer fares as low as $29 to $59 for nontstop flights to Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Ontario California, Phoenix, Tampa, Trenton, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando. Service to Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Ontario California, Phoenix, Tampa, and Trenton will begin in late April. Flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will begin in mid-October. “We’re thrilled to grow Frontier’s presence in Chicago by adding Midway International Airport to our network with ten new nonstop routes right out of the gate,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operational design, Frontier Airlines. Frontier will continue to provide service to four cities at O’Hare International Airport.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Flight Tracking#Commuting#Delta Air Lines#Tracking Flights#Flightaware Com
CBS Pittsburgh

Dozens Of Flights At Pittsburgh International Airport Cancelled As Snow Heads North

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are dozens of flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport as the region braces for a significant snow storm this evening. From 3:55 p.m. Sunday to 12:40 a.m. Monday, there are 41 cancelled flights that were supposed to arrive at PIT. Of all the arrival flights within that time, 29 will be on time and six are delayed. There are also 14 cancelled departing flights that were supposed to leave from PIT from around 4 p.m. today to 1 a.m. tomorrow. However, there are still 24 flights that are leaving in that span of time. The snow system is already making its way through southern states like Georgia and Tennessee, and the first snow is expected to hit Pittsburgh between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. today. The real storm will be active in the late hours between Sunday and Monday. We have an ongoing live weather tracker with all the latest snow projections and road conditions. You can check Pittsburgh International Airport’s website for the status of any flight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
Janesville Gazette

The state of Florida promised her help with rent. Then she was evicted

TAMPA, Fla. — Three days before Christmas, Catherine Owens found the pink notice taped to her door telling her she was being evicted from the Temple Terrace apartment she shared with her 58-year-old mother. The women had five days to vacate, the notice said. Owens, 30, had applied for...
HOUSE RENT
Janesville Gazette

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m. Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Nashville,...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy