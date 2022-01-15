Airlines canceling some Sunday flights ahead of winter storm

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are dozens of flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport as the region braces for a significant snow storm this evening. From 3:55 p.m. Sunday to 12:40 a.m. Monday, there are 41 cancelled flights that were supposed to arrive at PIT. Of all the arrival flights within that time, 29 will be on time and six are delayed. There are also 14 cancelled departing flights that were supposed to leave from PIT from around 4 p.m. today to 1 a.m. tomorrow. However, there are still 24 flights that are leaving in that span of time. The snow system is already making its way through southern states like Georgia and Tennessee, and the first snow is expected to hit Pittsburgh between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. today. The real storm will be active in the late hours between Sunday and Monday. We have an ongoing live weather tracker with all the latest snow projections and road conditions. You can check Pittsburgh International Airport’s website for the status of any flight.

2 DAYS AGO