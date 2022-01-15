Timothy Olyphant To Reprise Emmy-Winning Role in FX’s Revival of ‘Justified’

The Last of Us 2 won Game of the Year in 2020 on The Game Awards. This franchise is getting an HBO TV adaptation in 2022. It has been argued as the most anticipated TV series of 2022 by some over the past few years. Craig Mazin was named the showrunner of the adaptation after having previously worked on HBO’s Chernobyl alongside Neil Druckmann, the game’s creative director and writer. According to Variety, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will also executively produce by Craig’s side. The project is a co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games and Naughty Dog. There have been a few casting announcements since then and the show is currently being filmed at various locations in Canada, with Storm Reid acting as Riley.

