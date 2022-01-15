ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothy Olyphant To Reprise Emmy-Winning Role in FX’s Revival of ‘Justified’

By Lorin Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother former series is returning in a limited revival. Deadline reports FX has greenlighted Justified: City Primeval with original series star, Timothy Olyphant (The Crazies, The Mandalorian), set to return in his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Deadline caught news last year that a return to the Justified world was...

