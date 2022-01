In celebration of Dr. King’s legacy, we at Vermont Tech will honor his legacy throughout the first week of the spring 2022 semester. We will have opportunities to reflect on how we foster a “Beloved Community” on our campuses and in our community. We also encourage you to attend a variety of MLK related virtual events that are free and open to the public. As we continue to push forward as a community in these very challenging times, we encourage the Vermont Tech community to take a moment to consider how we can, to the best of our abilities, spend time in the service of others and embody, the messages of love, anti-discrimination, and freedom for all as was championed by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

