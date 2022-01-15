ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Sideshow Museum is a Missouri Attraction That You Must See

By Sam
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have never heard of this museum, but if you love the odd, strange, and fascinating then this is for you. The museum is filled with rare sideshow oddities for shows that once were. You can see attractions like weird animals found throughout the country, anatomical wonders,...

Visitors to Historic Gatlinburg, TN Church Treated to Impromtu Bluegrass Gospel Performance [Watch]

Gatlinburg, Tennessee is a popular vacation destination for a lot of people here in Southern Indiana and the midwest in general. The drive really isn't too bad from this area (right around seven hours), and there is so much to see and do down there. The nature and scenery are absolutely breathtaking, there are so many shopping options, attractions, food, entertainment, and of course, there is hiking, camping, and everything else the Smoky Mountains has to offer.
GATLINBURG, TN
Downtown Evansville Seeking Musicians for 2022 Events

Downtown Evansville has come a long way since I was growing up. What once was the place to go shopping, enjoy a great meal, or grab a drink became forgotten over time as the city expanded and businesses started to set up shop on the east, north, and west sides. Thanks to former Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel and current Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, both of whom made, and continue to make, in Mayor Winnecke's case, revitalizing the downtown area a major focus of their administrations, downtown has once again become an area where you can shop, eat, and find great entertainment. Of course, neither man did it alone. It takes a team of individuals who share the same passion to make it happen. Enter the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.
EVANSVILLE, IN
15 of The Best Cashiers in the Evansville, Indiana Area

Working as a cashier is not an easy job. I worked at Buehler's Buy-Low in Princeton, IN way back in the late '90s and I remember how crazy busy it could get. If you've ever worked directly with the public, you know how challenging it can be. I cannot even imagine working in the service industry during this pandemic.
EVANSVILLE, IN
You Can Own Your Very Own Old Wild West Town

If you have ever wondered what life would be like living in the Wild Wild West, you now have your chance to find out firsthand. I don't know what it is about the old west that fascinates people so much. Maybe it's all of those John Wayne movies. Perhaps it is the idea of how much simpler times were back then. Or maybe you're just a cowboy (or cowgirl) at heart. Whatever the reason is, the old west is something that is still as intriguing as it ever was. If you're one of those who love westerns and always thought it would be cool to live in a town as you see in the movies, you actually have the chance to live that fantasy and own your very own wild west town.
REAL ESTATE
Owensboro Restaurant Creates a Unique Pizza Inspired by Cobra Kai

I am obsessed with the Netflix series, Cobra Kai. Over the last two years, that has become our New Year's Eve tradition. Netflix drops the new season on December 31st. We barrel through all ten episodes by the end of the day on January 1st and then immediately get sad because we're not going to get to see a new episode for a year.
OWENSBORO, KY
New Bar and Restaurant Coming to Evansville’s Northside – What to Expect

Fellow foodies, rejoice! Evansville will soon be home to a new pub and restaurant. The new establishment will be opening on the northside, off Highway 41. The new pub will be going into the former Denny's Diner located at 19501 Elpers Road, near the intersection of Highway 41 and Interstate 64. If you're like me you likely have some memories of that old chrome building.
EVANSVILLE, IN
These Iconic Soup-Scented Candles Will Leave Your Home Smelling Cozy and Delicious

These new candles are perfect for those winter months. We all know someone who has a candle obsession. I can think of one person offhand who anytime she is near candles in the store, there's a 99% chance, she will stop to smell them and potentially buy a few. People like that always have homes that smell good. Usually, there's a different scent for certain times of the year. For example, around Thanksgiving, their home might smell like pumpkin pie and by Christmas, it smells like sugar cookies or peppermint. The list goes on, but what would you say is a perfect sent for wintertime after those holidays? I think might have just found our answer.
LIFESTYLE
