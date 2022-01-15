ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Miyares, sworn in as attorney general, makes history as first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia

By Dean Mirshahi
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republican Jason Miyares was sworn in as Virginia’s attorney general on Saturday, becoming the first Latino to hold statewide office.

Miyares defeated Democrat Mark Herring, a two-term incumbent, in November’s statewide elections. He credited his mother, who fled communist Cuba and became a U.S. citizen, throughout his campaign for instilling “a passionate love of the freedom and democracy of America.”

A former assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Virginia Beach, Miyares became the first Cuban American to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly when he won the vacant Virginia Beach House seat in 2015.

Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th Governor

Called “the commonwealth’s law firm,” Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General can conduct or assist certain criminal investigations and prosecutions, provide information to the public on scams and enforce state consumer protections laws.

Among several other duties, the attorney general can also issue official legal opinions to lawmakers and give legal advice and representation to the governor and state government agencies. The AG’s office also works with Virginia’s law enforcement agencies “to prepare for emerging public safety threats and to promote successful, secure communities.”

Youngkin lays out priorities in speech to General Assembly

Governor Glenn Youngkin drew a roadmap for his administration's legislative priorities as the General Assembly continues its session. Key issues highlighted by Youngkin included promised tax relief for Virginians, opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, and the building of 20 new charter schools.
