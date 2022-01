SALT LAKE CITY – How the Big 12 Conference will come together when BYU joins the league is starting to come together. Dennis Dodd from CBS Sports reports that the Big 12 is “engaged in plans to split into two seven-team divisions beginning in 2023.” Of course, it’s already known that BYU will be joining in 2023, but a league of 14 teams would also mean that the three AAC universities (UCF, Cincinnati, Houston) will enter that same year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO