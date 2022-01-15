ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Italian menswear innovator Nino Cerruti dies at 91

Trumann Democrat
 3 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer credited with revolutionizing menswear in...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan

Miuccia Prada looked to Hollywood for inspiration as the Italian luxury label unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection on Sunday using 10 actors including Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum to model the classical chic menswear, all the while bending some rules. Among them were David Lynch favourite Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Jeff Goldblum ("The Fly", "Jurassic Park"), Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education") and Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Bright Star"). Some seemed out of their element, despite their wealth of experience as actors. Prada said it wanted to use "real men, recognised figures... who offer a new facet of reality" as actors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Thom Browne CEO Rodrigo Bazan Talks Store Expansion, Growth in China

Thom Browne CEO Rodrigo Bazan joined Alibaba Group director of strategic partnerships Christina Fontana in an interesting discussion about the Chinese market at the NRF Retail’s Big Show in New York City on Sunday. Bazan, who has led the global expansion of the New York-based fashion brand, its direct-to-consumer footprint, philanthropic endeavors, and commercial collaborations since he took the helm of the company in 2016, spoke a lot about Thom Browne’s retail growth over the last few years. Bazan noted that the company had a total of 80 stores worldwide at of the end of 2021, in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Hong...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Nino Cerruti
Trumann Democrat

Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan bookend Prada menswear show

MILAN (AP) — Jeff Goldblum infused Milan Fashion Week with some levity on Sunday as he shimmied down the Prada runway in a dark overcoat that cast a dramatic silhouette. The latest menswear collection in the two-year-old collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as co-creative directors was at once elemental and celebratory, presenting elevated everyday pieces.
MILAN, IN
Trumann Democrat

Colombian author García Márquez had secret Mexican daughter

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — For decades renowned Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez kept the public from knowing about an intimate aspect of his life: He had a daughter with a Mexican writer, with whom he had an extramarital affair in the early 1990s. The closely guarded secret...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gucci to Release More NFTs, This Time With Superplastic’s Animated Celebrities

Gucci is moving more into the metaverse with a slate of new NFT releases next month. The Italian luxury brand is teaming up with animated celebrity and digital collectibles creator Superplastic to unveil SuperGucci, a three-part drop including NFTs and ceramic artworks. The project will also include Superplastic’s animated celebrity artists Janky and Guggimon in the Gucci Vault. A bespoke three-part series, this first SuperGucci release will offer 10 exclusive NFTs, each accompanied by a ceramic sculpture handmade in Italy and co-designed by Gucci and Superplastic that will go on sale Feb. 1. For the launch, the two animated celebs (Janky and Guggimon)...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

'Greek Picasso' Alekos Fassianos dies aged 86: family

Greek artist Alekos Fassianos, whose work drew on his country's mythology and folklore, died Sunday at the age of 86, his daughter told AFP. Described by some admirers as a modern-day Matisse and by others as the Greek Picasso, his works, which included paintings, lithographs, ceramics and tapestries, have been shown around the world. While he resisted comparison with Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, he admired both artists, but insisted he had drawn on many different influences. Fassianos, who had been bedridden at his home in the suburbs of Athens for several months, died in his sleep, Viktoria Fassianou said.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Fashion#Menswear#Innovator#Milan#Ap
Variety

Olivier Dahan on Simone Veil Biopic ‘Simone, A Woman of the Century’

Olivier Dahan’s “Simone, A Woman of the Century” completes the trilogy he began with the Edith Piaf biopic “La Vie en Rose,” starring Marion Cotillard, and “Grace of Monaco,” starring Nicole Kidman. Dahan spoke with Variety during the Unifrance Rendezvous in Paris, where the film had its market premiere. “Simone,” starring Elsa Zylberstein (“Un plus une”) and Rebecca Marder (“Deception”), cuts back and forth across time, as it explores the life of French politician and former President of the European Parliament, Simone Veil (1927-2017), who played a key role in passing abortion legislation in France, protecting rights of prisoners, immigrants, AIDS...
MOVIES
AFP

Auction of Roman villa with Caravaggio mural draws no bids

A Roman villa housing the only mural by Caravaggio failed to find a bidder in an auction Tuesday sparked by a dispute between its heirs. The sprawling Casino dell'Aurora will be put up for sale again in April, with the base price of 471 million euros ($534 million) lowered by about 20 percent, according to the notary involved in the sale. "Nobody took part in the auction," Camillo Verde told AFP, saying the next sale would take place on April 7 at 2:00pm Rome time. The residence of the noble Ludovisi Boncompagni family for hundreds of years, the 2,800-square-metre (30,000 square feet) Casino dell'Aurora is located in central Rome between the Via Veneto and the Spanish Steps.
WORLD
NOLA.com

Goffredo Fraccaro, chef who refined Italian cuisine in New Orleans, dies at 96

The chef Goffredo Fraccaro had a convivial sense of joy so strong he just could not keep it to himself. He wove it into his food, especially at his best-known restaurant La Riviera in Metairie. He expressed it through his favorite cause, Chefs' Charity for Children. And he shared it through stories of life from his native Italy to his adopted New Orleans home, all told in a gregarious tone and heavy Italian accent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
boisedev.com

Gino of Gino’s Italian Ristorante dies

BoiseDev's local journalism is supported by members like you. Consider a membership today. Gino Vuolo, owner of Gino’s Italian Ristorante died today, the restaurant announced. Vuolo was born in Naples, Italy, growing up in a family that put its emphasis on Italian cuisine. His grandmother Immacolata opened a restaurant...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Gazette

European Parliament chief Sassoli dies in Italian hospital

BRUSSELS/ROME (Reuters) -European Parliament President David Sassoli, an Italian socialist and former journalist, died early on Tuesday in hospital in Italy, his spokesperson said. He was 65. He had been president of the 705-seat parliament since July 2019 and his term in the predominantly ceremonial role had been due to...
EUROPE
Trumann Democrat

Beijing to offer Olympic tickets to 'selected' spectators

BEIJING (AP) — Only “selected” spectators will be permitted at next month's Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Monday. Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events, and had not offered tickets to the general public.
SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

The AP Interview: Exiled artist Ai Weiwei on Beijing Games

When he was tapped to help design Beijing's Bird's Nest Stadium for the 2008 Summer Olympics, the artist Ai Weiwei hoped the Games and the arena's instantly recognizable weave of curving steel beams would symbolize China’s new openness. He was disappointed. The Chinese dissident widely regarded as one of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Trumann Democrat

From Bergamo to Beijing, Italy aims for more Olympic success

MODENA, Italy (AP) — The endless cacophony of ambulance sirens. The convoys of military trucks carrying away the overflowing coffins. The funerals — or lack thereof. Nobody who lived through the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Bergamo — the first epicenter of COVID-19 in Europe — will ever forget it.
SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

Djokovic lands in Serbia as questions arise over French Open

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned home Monday after being thwarted from defending his Australian Open title only to face a new predicament: He could be barred from the French Open this year, too, if he’s still not vaccinated against COVID-19. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australia's pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the coronavirus shots.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: Church’s, JW Anderson + More Debut Collections in Milan

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. Church’s Debuts ‘Havant’ Boot for Fall MILAN: For its fall/winter 2022 men’s collection, Church’s focused on the launch of a new derby lace-up boot made from soft matte calf leather. Called...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

Melbourne looks at feasibility of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games - report

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Local government officials in Melbourne are looking at the feasibility of the city and surrounding region hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, local media reported on Wednesday. The 2022 edition of the multi-sport gathering for mostly former British colonies takes place in the English city of...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy