Shaquille O'Neal Says The Suns Don't Stand A Chance vs. Warriors In The Playoffs: “If The Suns Beat Golden State I Am Going To Walk Two Blocks With Suns Written On My A**, I’ll Post It Live On Instagram With It”
Shaquille O'Neal always raises the bar when he makes predictions. The four-time NBA champion is very confident in his picks and doesn't hesitate to bet anything when defending his point. This NBA season doesn't have a clear favorite to the championship, but Shaq has his candidate. The Golden State...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0