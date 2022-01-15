ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 of the Best Local Bumper Stickers & Decals of All Time

By DJ Digital
 3 days ago
DJ Digital

When it comes to the best bumper stickers in town, which ones come to mind?

Earlier this week, I noticed that it was National Sticker Day (Jan 13) which made me think of some of my favorite local bumper stickers. Just as I would think of one, another one would come to mind.

Soon, there was a group of people standing around the office blurting out their favorite stickers. I even posted it on my personal Facebook page, which sparked a few more forgotten bangers.

Instead of letting the amazing conversation become one of those things we quickly forgot about after going on with our daily routine, I decided to jot them down in my notes.

Today, I opened up the list and did my best to track down as many of them as I could.

Pray Opelousas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNpt3_0dms5s2600
@ChurchGoingMule, Instagram

It's no secret that Catholicism, Christianity, and many other religions are on full display everywhere when it comes to stickers and decals, but here in Acadiana, we've got a couple of popular options. In addition to Ragin' Cajun Catholics and the many schools in our area that are centered around religion, PRAY OPELOUSAS is a crowd favorite.

Kids Who Hunt and Fish Don't Steal and Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Q51C_0dms5s2600
Nico Brouwer, The Madison

This is a slogan that is actually used in many places beyond the Acadiana area. Usually, the phrase is on bumper stickers donning the name of local law enforcement agents or district attorneys. While there are some who truly believe that hunting and fishing may guarantee that kids never steal anyone else's property or deal drugs there are many who know this couldn't be any further from the truth. As a matter of fact, local lifestyle brand Sneaker Politics made a parody of the sticker expressing this very fact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5I8M_0dms5s2600
Facebook, Dustin Thibodeaux

LOVE Lafayette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7cOs_0dms5s2600
LOVE Lafayette

Lafayette is one of those places that carry a lot of civic pride, especially during tough times when we come together to help our community rebuild or move forward from loss or natural disasters. There may be many different versions, but the overall theme remains the same.

Backing the Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XK9Ke_0dms5s2600
StickerShoppe.com

Whether it's the Louisiana State Trooper membership stickers (do those things really help to get you out of tickets for speeding?) or the thin blue line flag that has gained popularity over the last few years, south Louisiana really likes to back the boys in blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wwh2t_0dms5s2600
Nine Line Apparel

Who Dat, Baby!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZqsX_0dms5s2600
Etsy, Ultimate Decal Store

This is one that you'll see extending throughout the entire gulf coast. While there have always been Saints fans in NOLA and south Louisiana, things exploded after Katrina with the hire of Sean Payton and the signing of Drew Brees. Things reached an even higher level after the Saints won their first Super Bowl in franchise history after the 2009 season. Flags, bumper stickers, and decals are one of the staples of the Who Dat Nation.

Oilfield Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yU8zn_0dms5s2600
Staff Photo

If you've grown up in Acadiana—or anywhere along the Gulf South for that matter—you're very familiar with the oilfield, whether it has directly or indirectly influenced your life in some way, shape, or form. You are probably also familiar with the pride that comes with being a member of the oilfield industry. Or maybe you're simply married to one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4816Lr_0dms5s2600
Etsy, Chunky Money Beeds

Stuck on the Radio

Radio bumper stickers are the OG of bumper stickers in general. You don't see them nearly as much as you used to (people don't stick stuff on their shiny new cars like they used to) but from time to time you'll see a few local favorites. Obviously, I'm going to support HOT 107.9 bumper stickers, but Planet Radio 96.5, KRVS, KBON, and a few others come to mind when it comes to radio station stickers that you're likely to see in Lafayette traffic.

The Fish, Deer, Fleur De Lis One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvpC6_0dms5s2600
Staff Photo

You've seen it all over, but it actually has a name and a home as the official logo of Louisiana Sportsman. I've heard some people argue that this logo should be on our state flag, while others know it very well, but are always surprised that it actually represents a local brand. I'd highly recommend fishing around their Instagram. See what I did there?

Geaux Cajuns!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Dcwt_0dms5s2600
Amazon

Whether you got your degree there or you just love supporting the many sports teams that bear the name, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns get a lot of love when it comes to bumpers and back windows around Acadiana. Go ahead and through the RCAF (Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation) in there while we're at it.

Dredge the Vermilion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8P4l_0dms5s2600
NachoGuru, Reddit

Bumper stickers that get behind a movement or a cause are always popular (depending on what side of the argument you're on) and a recent movement was sparked by the flooding issues that we've historically endured in Acadiana. Dredge the Vermilion is a group that has ideas on how we can avoid catastrophic flooding like the disaster we experienced back in 2016. So, if you've seen the sticker, now you know where it comes from.

Loyalty to Car Dealerships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyDA1_0dms5s2600
Courtesy Ford Breaux Bridge

"Moss is Boss," "Courtesy's got your truck, man!" and J.P. Thibodeaux's "On va soinger ton char, comme le char a nous autres," memorable branding has been a top priority for these dealerships since the dawn of selling vehicles. What better way to stay top of mind than by having your logo, website, or 3D decal on the back of the car you just sold.

Believe in Lafayette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PYz1_0dms5s2600
The Independent

This one may have been before your time, but back during the big oil bust in the 80s, things weren't alright in Lafayette. The local chamber had to come up with a way to keep people convinced that Lafayette was still a great place to invest and do business. You can dive into the details on that story here—but rumor has it that things were so bad around that time, there was another bumper sticker around the time that said "Last one to leave Lafayette, please turn off the lights." Super yikes.

The Eye of the Tiger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4g6y_0dms5s2600
Ebay

Just like the Saints and just like the Ragin' Cajuns, people like to support their teams around these parts. One of the most popular teams (and bumper stickers in general) would have to be those of the LSU variety. One of my favorites is the huge LSU tiger eye. Some vehicles have the eye and nothing else on the back windows of their vehicles. And just like the aforementioned, there is more than enough variety to choose from when it comes to supporting the Tigers in sticker or decal form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbL6R_0dms5s2600
Ebay

Save the Horse Farm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWAVp_0dms5s2600
Elizabeth E.B. Brooks

Back in 2005, a group of UL students started a movement to save a large piece of land right off of Johnston Sreet in the center of Lafayette. The area, known as the horse farm (literally, used by UL as a model dairy farm after being purchased back in 1920) was under the threat of becoming commercial development. Instead of letting dozens of acres of beautiful property become another strip mall or shopping center in Lafayette, the group started a movement to "save the horse farm" and after 17 years, Moncus Park (although a lot of folks still call it the horse farm) opened to the public just a few weeks ago on January 1, 2022.

"RCA"

It's a term that has definitely been controversial as some folks consider it to be a slight on Cajun people while others wear the badge proudly. They also wear the badge literally, with "RCA" stickers spotted on everything from bumpers to ice chests.

The Cars with the Boom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jletT_0dms5s2600
Ricky Smith's Audio

While the trend is nowhere near what it used to be, there was a time when people proudly displayed the brands of speakers, car stereos, and accessories that were installed. If you had a car, you had to have a system that JAMMED. Brands like JL Audio, Alpine, Pioneer, Rockford Fostgate, and many others were popular but so was the place that installed your boom. Enter Ricky Smith's Car Audio. They're still in business today, and still hooking up the boom—but now in homes and businesses as well as cars, trucks, boats, SUVs, and even ATVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fu0Ej_0dms5s2600
Ricky Smith's Audio

Don't Trash Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvoQE_0dms5s2600
Eco Cajun

Very similar to "Don't Mess with Texas," Louisiana's battle cry to not throw your junk out of the window exists in the form of "Don't Trash Louisiana." There are other versions of this in the form of Parish Proud and many other non-profits with the same goal of keeping Louisiana beautiful.

The House Divided

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnATR_0dms5s2600
Amazon

When you can't pick just one team to represent, or maybe your household is literally divided with fans of different squads. The "house divided" variety that locals are seen with most is undoubtedly the LSU-UL stickers, decals, and license plates. When you gotta roll with the Cajuns and the purple and gold, it's the only way to go. Let's not forget the all-encompassing fleur de lis divided as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfuPd_0dms5s2600
Pintrest

BONUS: Peeling Inspection Stickers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LYom_0dms5s2600
Staff Photo

I would be remiss if I didn't add one of the local stickers that made headlines recently for doing everything but sticking to our vehicles. A batch of "bad glue" was the culprit as a run of inspection stickers was very less than perfect for those who saw them peeling completely off in some instances. Thankfully, they located the source of the problem and we'll never have to deal with it again.

Hopefully, this list will inspire you to think of a few of your favorites. If so, drop me a line or put them in the comments on our socials @1079isHOT

Strong Storms and Possible Severe Threat for Louisiana Wednesday

It seems as if we've started the spring weather roller coaster ride a bit early in Louisiana. By roller coaster ride, I am referencing the undulating weather conditions, particularly the temperature, the region has experienced since early December. Normally, some of our state's coldest weather happens around mid-January. And it looks as if another cold front is about to reinforce that statistic.
City
Opelousas, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
Lafayette, LA
Cars
The Week in Review: Recapping Acadiana's Biggest Stories

A candidate has announced he's running for Lafayette City Judge. A business shut down because of customers' behavior. A local utility company gets national recognition. The UL football team falls victim to the transfer portal. Those are just a few of the big stories that we covered this week. In...
Acadiana's Slemco Gets High National Marks

Congratulations are in order for SLEMCO as they have earned a top-ten rating from J.D. Powers and Associates. The South Louisiana Electric Membership Corporation is based in Lafayette and serves 108,000 member-customers in several parishes. In a time in Louisiana when so many stories focus on the negative, this story...
Louisiana Powerball Ticket Worth $200,000 this Morning

How does that old coffee commercial go about the best part of waking up? Oh, sure the creative people behind that jingle would want you to think that a cup of coffee is the best part of beginning your day. However, the folks at Powerball seem to have come up with a better best part of waking up. That would be waking up to a cash prize of $200,000.
Commentary: Lafayette and Acadiana Must Do Better, Be Better

If you're been downtown and on Jefferson Street in the last few years, you're most likely familiar with Lagniappe Records. The venue gives music lovers and collectors a chance to browse through boxes of vinyl to find the works of their favorite artists and to find a hidden gem among the thousands of records in their store.
Stuller Raises Pay & Wants to Fill 100 Positions

North America's largest manufacturer and distributor of jewelry, Stuller, has announced they are raising their minimum wage to $15 per hour. Company President Danny Clark says simply the goal is to remain competitive in an ever-changing economy. The starting pay of $15 an hour began January 1, 2022. The increase...
Louisiana State University
Anybody See the New Thing in Front of Lowe's on Amb. Caffery

After getting word about the unusual amount of cars gathered in one area of the parking lot of Lowe's on Ambassador Caffery, we took a trip to Lowe's to find out why. As it turns out, the word is getting out about the new Free Air Stations to fill up tires that Lowe's has rolled out for the new Pro shopping experience. The stations are part of Lowe's Enhanced Pro Shopping Experience. Pro customers can fill up tires and portable air tanks for pneumatic tools quickly and be on their way.
Do Girl Scout Cookies Taste Different Based on Location?

It's safe to assume that nearly everyone you encounter is a fan of Girl Scout cookies. Last week, the Girl Scouts began selling their world famous cookies in person and online. I did some digging into the cookies they offer and the new flavors they offer, and I found something that not many people knew about.
Folks in Acadiana Vote 3 Grocery Stores the Cheapest

The cost of feeding a family since the COVID-19 pandemic is astronomical. Food costs are soaring throughout the US. In 2021, the USDA estimates feeding a family of 4 healthy meals for a month, assuming all meals and snacks are prepared at home, costs somewhere between $611 and $1,217. Factor in meals outside of the home and that number climbs much higher. So it saves to prepare meals at home. But in order to do that, you have to shop for food. Now the challenge becomes finding the grocery store with the best prices.
Lafayette, LA
