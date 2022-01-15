Alabama football’s Campus Legends Madden roster is insane

The competitor in Mac Jones is frustrated after New England suffered a 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Card Game. He wanted to lead the Patriots on a deep playoff run, but New England fans and the NFL world came away impressed with some things Jones did on the field. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones had some turnovers, but he also dropped dimes. The receiving unit for the Patriots failed to catch passes. Kendrick Bourne was the only receiver in sync with Jones. If New England gets Jones a No. 1 weapon, he is going to turn things up in the NFL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO