Alabama football’s Campus Legends Madden roster is insane

By TouchdownAlabama.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac Jones – QB Tua Tagovailoa – QB The team will be available to play until Jan....

The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Dak Prescott Today

Colin Cowherd spent the first portion of his show on Monday blasting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott has been put through the wringer for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 23-17, Prescott ran a quarterback draw with limited time remaining and without a...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
Patriot fans, NFL world reacts to Mac Jones’ performance versus Bills

The competitor in Mac Jones is frustrated after New England suffered a 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Card Game. He wanted to lead the Patriots on a deep playoff run, but New England fans and the NFL world came away impressed with some things Jones did on the field. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones had some turnovers, but he also dropped dimes. The receiving unit for the Patriots failed to catch passes. Kendrick Bourne was the only receiver in sync with Jones. If New England gets Jones a No. 1 weapon, he is going to turn things up in the NFL.
NFL
Alabama fans, Eagle fans, & NFL world reacts to Jalen Hurts’ performance

Jalen Hurts entered his postgame presser in a walking boot after the Eagles loss to the Buccanneers in Sunday’s Wild Card matchup. He did not have his best performance, but Hurts showed much leadership after the game. He owned up to his mistakes but Hurts told reporters the loss...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Diontae Johnson throws Matt Canada under the bus after loss to Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in disappointing fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. One of the biggest scapegoats for the loss was wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who had a few dropped passes in the blowout loss. Johnson did address his drops, responding to those who criticized him, both through the media and on social media. However, Johnson also pointed his finger at Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada for the offense’s lackluster effort against the Chiefs, via SteelersWire of USA Today.
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL

