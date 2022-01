Joscelin Lowden will target stage races and hillier one-day classics with Uno-X Pro Cycling in 2022 as she looks to fill an all-rounder role in the newest women's WorldTeam. Lowden broke the women's hour record in September and has become known for her time trialling but the Briton also showed her general classification ability in 2021 when she took overall victory at the Tour de Feminin in the Czech Republic.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO