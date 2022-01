Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said in a release that the County Health Department and New York State contact tracing team has exceeded capacity. She stated, “You no longer should expect to receive a call from us, nor do you need to call us. Please follow the general direction that we provide for isolation and quarantine and contact your healthcare provider for medical advice. If you are in need of isolation or quarantine documents, they are available on our website.”

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO