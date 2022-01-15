Gin Blossoms Celebrate 30 Miserable Years

After nearly a quarter century of making music together, Colorado jam-grass vets Yonder Mountain String Band are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, with their new album Get Yourself Outside due out in February and a slew of tour dates on the books—their first full tour with new member, mandolinist Nick Piccininni—YMSB are as inspired and energized as ever. Today, American Songwriter premiered another new track from Get Yourself Outside; the lively, pseudo love song, “If Only.” American Songwriter called the single “lively,” and celebrated the band’s ability to be “evolving, yet consistently excellent.” YMSB guitarist Adam Aijala recalls how the song came about, “I tested positive for COVID in late 2020 and while isolating in our spare bedroom I came up with a guitar idea that ended up being the intro to the song. The scratch lyrics and melody I came up with felt like it could be a love song of sorts and how we navigate relationships.” Aijala shared his new creation with the rest of the band over a Zoom meeting and they began fine-tuning it. “The upbeat vibe of the song makes me think the outcome for the narrator was a good one,” says Aijala. Fans can listen to “If Only” right now at this link, the previously released “Into The Fire” at this link, and pre-order or pre-save Get Yourself Outside before its February 25th release right here.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO