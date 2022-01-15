ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDDIE VEDDER UNVEILS NEW SINGLE “BROTHER THE CLOUD”

By Article Contributed by Republic Records
gratefulweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Vedder releases a new single entitled “Brother the Cloud.” It heralds the arrival of his highly anticipated new album, Earthling, available on February 11th via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The digital pre-order/pre-save for Earthling just went live on all streaming platforms—HERE and physical pre-order (cd, vinyl & cassette...

www.gratefulweb.com

