Dark Shadow Recording Inks Deal With Award-Winning Band Full Cord

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Shadow Recording has signed Full Cord to its roster. For the past 15 years, Full Cord has been making a name for themselves blending traditional bluegrass music with jazz, western swing, and rock n’ roll while keeping the traditional bluegrass feel alive and well. These influences make every performance memorable...

Foxfeather Delivers An Empowering Showcase Of Resilience On New Single “Too Damn Small”

Alt-Americana band Foxfeather invigorates listeners with their newest single “Too Damn Small,” out January 28th. This energetic feminist anthem embodies self-empowerment and perseverance at its core; for band leaders Laura Stratton (guitar, keyboard, writer/composer) and Carly Ricks Smith (lead vocals, writer/composer), it represents “a reminder of [their] purpose and place in this world and in music, and commitment to continuing to create.” “Too Damn Small” is the lead single from the band's upcoming album, The Nature Of Things, out early 2022. Influence from icons like Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, and Lake Street Dive’s Rachel Price shine through on this track with a contagious groove and powerhouse vocals.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

The Wooks Release Second Single “Little While” From Forthcoming Album

Rather than repeating the formal studio experiences for past albums, The Wooks—CJ Cain on guitar and vocals, Harry Clark on mandolin and vocals, George Guthrie on banjo and vocals, and Allen Cooke on Dobro—recorded Flyin’ High, their forthcoming album releasing on February 25th, over two sessions in Nashville in the home studio of bluegrass guitarist Jake Stargel. One of tracks that came out of the buttoned up yet still creatively loose studio experience was “Little While,” the album’s second single that is available everywhere today. Earlier this week, Folk Alley debuted the track alongside an alternate-take video that showcases the band’s roots: circled around one mic, perfect harmonies, and tasty picking. Folk Alley noted that “the animated music and vocals evoke the human tendency to look back and linger on the past that’s a part of us while celebrating those moments in the past that make us smile.” Folk Alley continued with, “There’s a melancholy undertone to the song, but the band’s high-spirited vocals remind us to “enjoy the things that make you smile” for they’re gone in a little while. The energetic music spirals joyously upward as the final notes of the song fade, leaving us smiling.” Listen to the track and see its accompanying video here. Stream Flyin’ High’s first two singles now via this link and watch the title track’s video by clicking here.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Jamestown Revival Release Acclaimed New Album "Young Man"

When Americana folk duo Jamestown Revival began mapping out their new album a game-changing decision was made: leave out the electric guitars and heavy production and let the songs speak for themselves. The end product is something unlike anything the group has previously released and it's available to stream or purchase today. Out via Thirty Tigers, Young Man was produced and mixed by Robert Ellis and Josh Block and bolstered by a thriving community of friends and musicians in Texas, emphasizing Jamestown Revival’s skillful songwriting, flawless harmony, and intricate fingerpicking. Showcasing most of the genres that collectively make up “Americana” music—folk, jazz, bluegrass, roots rock—sometimes all in one song, Young Man represents a distilled and pure Jamestown Revival at their finest. Fans can now stream or purchase Young Man at this link and watch the new music video for title track “Young Man” below.
MUSIC
The Lumineers Lift the Curtain on Brightside: Album Out Now

The Lumineers are proud to announce today’s release of their eagerly anticipated new album, BRIGHTSIDE, available now via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world. "Hope is a risky thing,” says The Lumineers singer-guitarist and co-founder Wesley Schultz. “It doesn’t ignore...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Yonder Mountain String Band Share New Tune “If Only” From Upcoming Album

After nearly a quarter century of making music together, Colorado jam-grass vets Yonder Mountain String Band are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, with their new album Get Yourself Outside due out in February and a slew of tour dates on the books—their first full tour with new member, mandolinist Nick Piccininni—YMSB are as inspired and energized as ever. Today, American Songwriter premiered another new track from Get Yourself Outside; the lively, pseudo love song, “If Only.” American Songwriter called the single “lively,” and celebrated the band’s ability to be “evolving, yet consistently excellent.” YMSB guitarist Adam Aijala recalls how the song came about, “I tested positive for COVID in late 2020 and while isolating in our spare bedroom I came up with a guitar idea that ended up being the intro to the song. The scratch lyrics and melody I came up with felt like it could be a love song of sorts and how we navigate relationships.” Aijala shared his new creation with the rest of the band over a Zoom meeting and they began fine-tuning it. “The upbeat vibe of the song makes me think the outcome for the narrator was a good one,” says Aijala. Fans can listen to “If Only” right now at this link, the previously released “Into The Fire” at this link, and pre-order or pre-save Get Yourself Outside before its February 25th release right here.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Gin Blossoms Celebrate 30 Miserable Years

Seminal pop/alternative rock band Gin Blossoms is set to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their multi-platinum breakthrough 1992 album New Miserable Experience on tour beginning in February before hitting the road with Canadian alternative act Barenaked Ladies this Summer. The Gin Blossoms will kick off the year “Celebrating 30 Miserable Years” Tour playing the album in its entirety starting in Florida on February 18th and will hit such markets as Nashville, TN, Houston,TX and St Louis, MO. The 30 city summer tour will include stops in Los Angeles, New York (Summerstage) as well as Red Rocks.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators - Release New Song "Call Off The Dogs"

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have released new song “Call Off The Dogs,” from their upcoming album titled 4, which is due out February 11, 2022, on Gibson Records, in partnership with BMG. The new song follows the first single “The River Is Rising,” the fastest-rising radio debut of SLASH’s career cracking the Top 20 at Rock Radio at #13 this week and climbing. A decade and four albums into their career, the new album 4 marks the first new music from the group in four years. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs; 4 builds on the legacy of SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS’ prior work. 4 is SLASH’s fifth solo album, and fourth with SLASH and his bandmates MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals) and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals). Listen to the new songs “Call Off The Dogs” HERE, and “The River Is Rising” HERE, and pre-order the new album 4, HERE.
MUSIC
