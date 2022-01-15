ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kalscheur leads No. 15 Iowa State past No. 21 Texas, 79-70

By ANDREW LOGUE - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points as No. 15 Iowa...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
FanSided

Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclone#Ap#Longhorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Sturtz scores 16 to lift Drake past S. Illinois 60-59

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Garrett Sturtz had 16 points off the bench to lead Drake to a 60-59 win over Southern Illinois on Monday night. Tucker DeVries had 14 points for Drake (13-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added seven rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Smith scores 23 to carry Denver over Kansas City 63-55

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tevin Smith had a season-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Denver snapped its 10-game road losing streak, defeating Kansas City 63-55 on Monday night. Jordan Johnson had 17 points for Denver (7-14, 3-5 Summit League). He also had seven turnovers but only three...
NBA
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 70-59 loss to Rutgers

Despite having an 11-point lead at halftime, Maryland men’s basketball dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten Conference play after a 70-59 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon. From Maryland freshman Julian Reese’s first career start to the Terps’ second-half meltdown, here are three takeaways from one of the most disappointing losses this season at the Xfinity Center. Freshman Julian Reese earns his first ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Indiana High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys' basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy