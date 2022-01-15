Kalscheur leads No. 15 Iowa State past No. 21 Texas, 79-70

Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Garrett Sturtz had 16 points off the bench to lead Drake to a 60-59 win over Southern Illinois on Monday night. Tucker DeVries had 14 points for Drake (13-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added seven rebounds.
Mark Packer discussed this week the decision by Xavier Thomas to return to Clemson during the Packer and Durham Show. Packer expects the Tigers to dominate on defense in 2022. "For (Clemson coach) Dabo (...)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tevin Smith had a season-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Denver snapped its 10-game road losing streak, defeating Kansas City 63-55 on Monday night. Jordan Johnson had 17 points for Denver (7-14, 3-5 Summit League). He also had seven turnovers but only three...
Despite having an 11-point lead at halftime, Maryland men’s basketball dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten Conference play after a 70-59 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon. From Maryland freshman Julian Reese’s first career start to the Terps’ second-half meltdown, here are three takeaways from one of the most disappointing losses this season at the Xfinity Center. Freshman Julian Reese earns his first ...
