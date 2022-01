They say a player can learn a lot from practicing and watching from the sidelines. That may be true, but Jack Porter is ready to play again. A former three-time All-Ohioan at Kenston, Porter has transferred from Wake Forest to the University of San Diego. Porter, who had originally walked on at Wake Forest, will be immediately eligible to play for the Toreros this coming season, since he transferred from an FBS school to a FCS (Division I-AA) program.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO