Premier League

Roy Keane laments Manchester United claiming his former side 'lacked control in the midfield' after the Red Devils scuppered a two-goal lead to draw against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

By Sam May For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Former Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed his former side, claiming they 'lacked control in the middle of midfield' following a 2-2 draw away against Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The Red Devils took the lead following a howler by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The Argentinian shot-stopper spilled a Bruno Fernandes freekick under him and into his own net to put Ralph Rangnick's side a goal to the good.

United then doubled their lead, after midfielder Morgan Sanson gave the ball away in a dangerous area, only for Fred to find an unmarked Fernandes who smashed home from 18 yards to put the visitors in control and net his second of the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTYRC_0dmrzmAI00
Emilano Martinez gifted Manchester United the lead following Bruno Fernandes' freekick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zbkB_0dmrzmAI00
Fernandes made it 2-0 firing home a thunder strike following a mistake by Morgan Sanson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4nwe_0dmrzmAI00
Jacob Ramsey brought a goal back for the hosts firing past United goalkeeper David de Gea 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbxsK_0dmrzmAI00
Before new signing Phillipe Coutinho netted on his debut to earn Steven Gerrard's side a draw

Jacob Ramsey brought a goal back striking past David De Gea, before new signing Philippe Coutinho made an instant impact on his debut equalising late on to salvage a point for Steven Gerrard's side.

Following the draw, Keane insisted Manchester United needed to manage the game better to ensure they picked up the three points.

'United lacked control in midfield, you couldn’t be grudge Villa the draw, but United weren’t at it', he told Sky Sports.

The ex-United midfielder also had harsh words for experienced striker Edison Cavani after full time.

'I thought Cavani [Edison Cavani] was poor, but it was a fair result, surprised Rangnick [Ralph Rangnick] kept him on the pitch until the end.

The draw means Rangnick's men stay in seventh place in the Premier League table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UP5xt_0dmrzmAI00
Roy Keane slammed striker Edison Cavani insisting the United striker played a 'poor' game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzJTT_0dmrzmAI00
Cavani was unable to put his stamp on the game and was often starved of service at Villa Park

After starting with back-to-back league victories, the United interim manager has now seen his side drop five points from four matches, and they remain behind Tottenham, who have two games in hand on them.

'The table doesn’t lie, there are still pluses, but there is still a weakness, somebody go down with an injury and break the rhyme of the game. There was aggression from United, they were weak in midfield', Keane added.

Rangnick will hope to return to winning ways when his side face a tough trip to Brentford on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

