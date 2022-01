CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Positive diagnosis of student or staff: Per ADPH guidelines, positives must stay home for five days (previously 10) following the onset of symptoms or the positive test result. The student or staff member may return on day six if the following two conditions are met: Symptom improvement, which includes the absence of a fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.A mask WILL be required on days 6-10. If a student or staff member cannot meet both conditions, a 10-day home isolation period will be required. Close contact: someone who was within six feet of an infected...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO