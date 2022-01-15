ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

All victims of hostage situation at Colleyville synagogue in Texas safely released

By Mike D'Alonzo, Associated Press

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEYVILLE, Texas — Nearly 12 hours after a hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, near Fort Worth, all victims are out and uninjured, according to Governor Greg Abbott. A little after 5 p.m., one hostage was already safely released and reunited with his family. Authorities say...





A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

The man who authorities say was holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan The woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. For the Justice Department which had accused Siddiqui of being an al-Qaida operative, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NYPD: Rabbi Held Hostage In Texas Synagogue Reached Out To NYC Rabbi

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the four people who were being held hostage at a synagogue Saturday “are out alive and safe.” A rabbi and at least three other hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue in Coneyville, Texas, a suburb in Dallas-Fort Worth. An armed man interrupted a service Saturday morning, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui. Siddiqui is a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentenced in Texas federal prison for trying to kill U.S. military officers in Afghanistan. As the hostage situation unfolded, law enforcement in New York City learned that a local rabbi received a phone call from the rabbi who was being held hostage, the NYPD confirmed to CBS2. Police say during the conversation, the two rabbis discussed Siddiqui’s imprisonment. She was convicted in a New York federal court in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida. Although no threats have been received, the NYPD has deployed the critical response command team to several Jewish houses of worship in the city.
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, T.X. (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hours-long standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army […]
Texas rabbi: Captor grew "belligerent" late in standoff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — A rabbi who was among four people held hostage at a Texas synagogue said Sunday that the British man who held them captive became “increasingly belligerent and threatening” toward the end of the 10-hour standoff. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel, near...
Texas: Prayer temple hostage situation ends – all hostages released

D.The hostage-taking process at a synagogue in the US state of Texas has come to an end. All of the hostages in Colliville, a small town near Dallas, are “alive and well,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Saturday (local time) on Twitter. A first hostage had already been released prematurely.
