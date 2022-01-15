ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Popular Dickens Festival returns to Riverside in February

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSkCf_0dmrx5Q000
| Photo courtesy of the Riverside Dickens Festival

After going virtual last year, the celebrated Riverside Dickens Festival will return to in-person events in February, transforming the downtown space into Victorian-era London, with an assortment of characters and shows reflective of author Charles Dickens’ life and times.

The 29th annual fest will be centered along the Main Street pedestrian mall, between Mission Inn Avenue and 11th Street, on Feb. 26 and 27.

“We will be live and in-person, showcasing all the best from our history and many new features for (visitors) to explore,” according the festival website.

The entire event was nearly nixed last February amid the coronavirus public health lockdowns, but organizers managed to throw together a virtual presentation featuring profiles of Dickens’ stories and other entertainment online.

The 2022 fest schedule is still being ironed out, but the informal opening will be “Pickwicks Pub Night,” which will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the Life Arts Building on the campus of UC Riverside, 3485 University Ave. Tickets are available now for the celebration. More information is available at dickensfest.com.

In previous years, pub night has included a dinner theater murder mystery, singing and lots of ale, as well as fish and chips.

Throughout past festivals, there are theatrical performances, pageants, music, speeches, historical recreations and children’s activities. Visitors often encounter actors representing Dickens, Queen Victoria, Bram Stoker, Mark Twain, H.G. Wells, Oscar Wilde, Edgar Allen Poe, Louisa May Alcott, Jules Verne, Emily Bronte, Mary Shelley and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle — to name a few.

The formal opening is slated for the morning of Feb. 26.

A “grand parade,” populated by Dickens’ characters and other Victorians, is typically staged along Main Street.

Merchants will sell food and wares reminiscent of a 19th century London bazaar during the fest weekend, interspersed with caroling and dancing, around the pedestrian mall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA Zoo raises $70,000 as part of #BettyWhiteChallenge

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association raised $70,389 Monday as part of the nationwide #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money to support animal causes on what would have been White’s 100th birthday, officials said Tuesday. The zoo received 1,731 donations Monday from people in 49 states, as well as the District...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Amid COVID surge, Pasadena Playhouse moves ‘Teenage Dick’ to digital streaming

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in Los Angeles County, the Pasedna Playhouse assessed its upcoming co-production of Mike Lew’s “Teenage Dick,” originally planned to be performed Feb. 1-27, 2022, and decided to move it to digital streaming, which will be made available exclusively at pasadenaplayhouse.org this February. Streaming dates and details have not yet been announced.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy