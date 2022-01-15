ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Boston Celtics reached out to Suns to trade for Jalen Smith, with Dennis Schroder the likely offer

 3 days ago
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

There have been rumbles of the Boston Celtics having some trade interest in Phoenix Suns big man Jalen Smith despite the potential limitations there might be on bringing back the Maryland product due to the Suns having declined his team option for next season earlier this year.

There have also been rumbles that the Celtics are looking to move off of veteran backup point guard Dennis Schroder given the team is unlikely to be able to re-sign him due to limits placed on their current contract in the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

So it probably should not surprise one to hear reporting from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer that he has heard that Boston reached out to Phoenix regarding Smith. He further related that “Dennis would be the clear outgoing piece since their salaries match and Boston is looking to offload him” in a recent appearance on the “Suns Solar Panel” podcast (via Bright Side of the Suns’ Brandon Duenas).

While Duenas isn’t crazy regarding Schroder’s fit, he does note Fischer pointing out that the German guard played one of his best seasons of his career backing up Chris Paul, so there might be something worth exploring there for the Suns.

On Boston’s end, it would provide a little cap relief with Smith earning $1.4 million less than Schroder’s $5.8 million this season as well as a little more competent help in the team’s somewhat thin frontcourt.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 4

