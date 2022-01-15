ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Sales Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Pipedrive, QSOFT, Bitrix

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Inside Sales Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Inside Sales Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Inside Sales Software Market and...

Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market Set for Explosive Growth | Centrify, CA Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Ping Identity

The Latest Released Identity Access Management (IAM) Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Identity Access Management (IAM) Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Identity Access Management (IAM) Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies Inc, Google, Ping Identity Corporation, Centrify Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, Amazon, Okta, Onelogin Inc, Alibaba, Hitachi ID Systems, IDMWORKS.
Business of Electric Bus Market Worth $31.45 billion

Increase in demand for high-performance, fuel-efficient, and low-emission buses, strict government regulations toward vehicle emission, and lowered prices of battery drive the growth of the global electric bus market. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Bus Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, and PHEV), Length (Less than 9...
Electronic Warfare Market: Countermeasure System to Rise at $9,720.40 Million by 2028

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Electronic Warfare Market By Capability, Equipment, Product, And Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the global electronic warfare market was valued at $15,811.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,560.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.
Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market to Reach $33.9 Billion by 2023

North America dominates this market presently, followed by Europe. In 2016, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market; similarly, the UK led the overall market in the European region. According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Emotion Detection and Recognition Market by Software Tool, Application, Technology, and End...
Electric Car Battery Pack Market May See a Big Move | BAK Battery, Samsung, Lithium Energy Japan, Beijing Pride Power

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Electric Car Battery Pack Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are BYD, Panasonic, CATL, OptimumNano, LG Chem, GuoXuan, Lishen, PEVE, AESC, Samsung, Lithium Energy Japan, Beijing Pride Power, BAK Battery, WanXiang, Hitachi, ACCUmotive & Boston Power etc.
Enterprise Architecture Tools Market Is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth | Orbus Software, Planview, Software AG

Latest released the research study on Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Enterprise Architecture Tools Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Enterprise Architecture Tools. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.
Insurtech Market Expected Size to Reach $158.99 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Insurtech Market by Offering (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Big Data & Business Analytics, IoT, and Others), End User (Life & Health Insurance and Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance), and Application (Product Development & Underwriting, Sales & Marketing, Policy Admin Collection & Disbursement, and Claims Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to a report, the global Insurtech market size was valued at $9.41 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $158.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Medical Transcription Services Market May Set New Growth Story | iMedX Information Services, MTBC, nThrive, Pacific Solutions

The Latest survey report on Medical Transcription Services Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Medical Transcription Services organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are Mmodal, Nuance Communications, Transcend Services, Acusis, iMedX Information Services, MTBC, nThrive, Medi-Script Plus, Outsource2india, TransPerfect, VIVA Transcription, Medscribe, Pacific Solutions, Same Day transcriptions, DoctorDocs, World Wide Dictation, Athreon, BVS Transtech, Excel Transcriptions, GMT & LC Transcription Services.
Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the semiconductor silicon wafer market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the semiconductor silicon wafer market is expected to reach $17.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.4%. In this market, 300 mm and above is the largest segment by diameter, whereas consumer electronics is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of telecommunications, automotive and consumer electronics industries.
Supply Chain Management Solutions Market to Register Growth of ~10.4%, See Why

Latest survey on Supply Chain Management Solutions Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Supply Chain Management Solutions to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Supply Chain Management Solutions market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Infor, Descartes Systems Group, WiseTech Global, Manhattan Associates, Epicor, Coupa, Basware, IBM, BluJay, PTC, Jaggaer, Kinaxis, Dassault Systemes, HighJump, GEP, IFS & e2open.
Latin America Slide Rails Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

This research report will give you deep insights about the Latin America Slide Rails Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 142 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
Next-Generation Firewall Market to Reach $6,719.56 Million by 2025, Says Allied Market Research

Next Generation Firewall is an advanced firewall that offers additional features such as Active Directory integrated support, reliable malware filtering, SSH and SSL inspection. This technology has the ability to detect and block complex attacks through port, protocol, and application-level security measures. These firewalls are implemented on several models, including software and hardware. Organizational priorities over online applications and SaaS services are insufficient to provide effective network security, raising security concerns about regular port and protocol inspection. This ongoing migration of IT workloads to clouds such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, coupled with the complexity of hybrid network architectures, is a trend in the Next-Generation Firewall Market that drives market growth. ..
Edge Computing Market Is Worth to Reach $16,556.6 Million By 2025

Global Edge Computing Market trends include increase in latency problems in network and restrictions on bandwidth usage for storing the data on central cloud. In addition, increase in load on the cloud infrastructure globally and rise in number of intelligent applications are the major factors driving the growth of the Edge Computing Market.
E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
Plastic Solar Cell Market Size is Expected to Reach $386.34 Million By 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Plastic Solar Cell Market by Type (PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction), Dye-Sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells), Application (Disposable Solar Panel, Hydrogen-Powered Car, Wireless Devices, and Others) End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Power & Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to a report, the global plastic solar cell market size was valued at $2.40 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $386.34 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 88.0% from 2019 to 2026.
Functional Food and Beverage Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Functional Food and Beverage Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Functional Food and Beverage Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
Latest Study on Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market hints a True Blockbuster | Capital Captions, 3Play Media, Telestream, Digital Nirvana

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [,On-Premises & Cloud], Applications [Corporate, Government, Broadcast, Content Producers, Education & Others] & Key Players Such as VITAC, IBM, ZOO Digital Group, 3Play Media, Telestream, Digital Nirvana, Apptek, Capital Captions, EEG Enterprises, Rev, Automatic Sync Technologies & CCJK Technologies etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Clinical Trial Market Snapshot Analysis and Increasing Global Growth Demand by Forecast 2021 To 2027

Latest released the research study on global Clinical Trial market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Clinical Trial Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Clinical Trial. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Charles River Laboratory, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, IQVIA, Syneos Health, PRA Health Sciences, Clinipace, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, PAREXEL International Corporation.
BOSTON, MA

