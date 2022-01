On to bigger and better things. Tamra Judge was admittedly "hurt" after being fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County in early 2020, but as she explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Jan. 6, she's slowly but surely moved on. "It stung for a while," she told host Justin Sylvester and guest emcee Cynthia Bailey. "It was 12 years of my life and I had a routine that I was doing. I felt rejected. I felt sad. It was the beginning of the pandemic and it was hard. It took me a while [but] I'm not bitter, I love Bravo. They've given me so much and such a great platform. I was able to build two great businesses on the show." Though...

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO