Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

World Soccer Talk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis (AFP) – Russia’s Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Valieva, in her first season on the senior circuit, led a Russian sweep of the women’s...

worldsoccertalk.com

